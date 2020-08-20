Rutherford County high school football begins Friday, Aug 21! Here is the schedule for Week 1 of high school football.
Aug 21 – 22, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Blackman vs Alcoa
|Blackman
|SATURDAY, AUG 22, 7pm
|Eagleville vs Huntland
|Huntland
|7pm
|LaVergne vs Rockvale
|LaVergne
|7pm
|Middle Tennessee Christian vs White House Heritage
|Middle Tennessee Christian
|7:30pm
|Oakland vs Hendersonville
|Hendersonville
|7pm
|Riverdale vs Christ Presbyterian Academy
|Riverdale
|7pm
|Siegel vs Franklin
|Franklin
|7pm
|Smyrna vs Pope John Paul II
|Smyrna
|7pm
|Stewarts Creek vs Mt Juliet
|Mt Juliet
|7pm