Rutherford County high school football begins Friday, Aug 21! Here is the schedule for Week 1 of high school football.

Aug 21 – 22, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Blackman vs AlcoaBlackmanSATURDAY, AUG 22, 7pm
Eagleville vs HuntlandHuntland7pm
LaVergne vs RockvaleLaVergne7pm
Middle Tennessee Christian vs White House HeritageMiddle Tennessee Christian7:30pm
Oakland vs HendersonvilleHendersonville7pm
Riverdale vs Christ Presbyterian AcademyRiverdale7pm
Siegel vs FranklinFranklin7pm
Smyrna vs Pope John Paul IISmyrna7pm
Stewarts Creek vs Mt JulietMt Juliet7pm


