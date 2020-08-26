Football

Here is the schedule for Week 2 of Rutherford County high school football.

Aug 27 – 28, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Blackman vs RavenwoodRavenwoodTHURS, AUG 27, 7pm
Eagleville vs CornersvilleCornersvilleFRI, AUG 28, 7pm
LaVergne vs Green HillLaVergneFRI, AUG 28, 7pm
Middle Tennessee Christian vs Friendship Christian SchoolMiddle Tennessee ChristianFRI, AUG 28, 7pm
Riverdale vs FranklinRiverdaleFRI, AUG 28, 7pm
Siegel vs PageSiegelTHURS, AUG 27, 7pm
Smyrna vs CentennialSmyrnaTHURS, AUG 27, 7pm


