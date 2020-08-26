Here is the schedule for Week 2 of Rutherford County high school football.
Aug 27 – 28, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Blackman vs Ravenwood
|Ravenwood
|THURS, AUG 27, 7pm
|Eagleville vs Cornersville
|Cornersville
|FRI, AUG 28, 7pm
|LaVergne vs Green Hill
|LaVergne
|FRI, AUG 28, 7pm
|Middle Tennessee Christian vs Friendship Christian School
|Middle Tennessee Christian
|FRI, AUG 28, 7pm
|Riverdale vs Franklin
|Riverdale
|FRI, AUG 28, 7pm
|Siegel vs Page
|Siegel
|THURS, AUG 27, 7pm
|Smyrna vs Centennial
|Smyrna
|THURS, AUG 27, 7pm