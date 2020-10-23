Football field

Here is the schedule for Week 10 of Rutherford County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Oct 23, 2020

TeamsLocationWhen
Blackman vs SiegelSiegelFriday, Oct 23
Eagleville vs Mt PleasantEaglevilleFriday, Oct 23
LaVergne vs SmyrnaSmyrnaFriday, Oct 23
MTCS vs MJCAMJCAFriday, Oct 23
Oakland vs Coffee CountyOaklandFriday, Oct 23
Riverdale vs WarrenWarrenFriday, Oct 23
Stewarts Creek vs OvertonOvertonFriday, Oct 23


