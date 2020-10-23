Here is the schedule for Week 10 of Rutherford County high school football.
Oct 23, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|When
|Blackman vs Siegel
|Siegel
|Friday, Oct 23
|Eagleville vs Mt Pleasant
|Eagleville
|Friday, Oct 23
|LaVergne vs Smyrna
|Smyrna
|Friday, Oct 23
|MTCS vs MJCA
|MJCA
|Friday, Oct 23
|Oakland vs Coffee County
|Oakland
|Friday, Oct 23
|Riverdale vs Warren
|Warren
|Friday, Oct 23
|Stewarts Creek vs Overton
|Overton
|Friday, Oct 23