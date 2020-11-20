Home Schools Blackman High School High School Football Scores: Playoffs Week 3 High School Football Scores: Playoffs Week 3 By Andrea Hinds - November 20, 2020 The scores from Week 3 of Rutherford County high school football playoffs. Nov 20, 2020 TeamsFinal Oakland vs Riverdale39-14 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Oakland High School Oakland Wins Battle of the ‘Boro 2.0 to Advance News COVID-19 Cases Among Children News Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.