High School Football Scores: Playoffs Week 2
By Andrea Hinds - November 13, 2020
The scores from Week 2 of Rutherford County high school football playoffs.
Nov 13, 2020
TeamsFinal
MTCS vs USJ14-49
Oakland vs Mt Juliet49-17
Riverdale vs Hendersonville27-14