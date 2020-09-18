Football field

Here is the schedule for Week 5 of Williamson County high school football.

Sept 18, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Blackman vs Warren CoBlackman7pm
Eagleville vs CommunityEagleville7pm
LaVergne vs Stewarts CreekLaVergne7pm
Middle Tennessee Christian vs Grace Baptist AcademyMiddle Tennessee Christian7:30pm
Riverdale vs RockvaleRockvale7pm
Smyrna vs Green HillGreen Hill7pm
Siegel vs Coffee Co CentralCoffee Co Central7pm


