Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services (in-person and virtual). Due to COVID-19, some churches have switched to virtual services only and some churches have capacity limitations; therefore, before visiting a church in person, please visit the church’s website and/or social media pages for additional information.

If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected] Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.

New Vision Baptist
Offering Christmas Eve Services Online Only
Christmas Eve Online Worship Times
12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm & 11pm
Watch Online: New Vision Website

World Outreach
1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
3pm & 5pm – outdoor Christmas Eve Candlelight service
Watch Online: Follow on Facebook to stream services.

Northside Baptist
655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
3pm & 5pm
Watch Online: YouTube

Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro
4p & 5p
Watch Online: Facebook

Advent Lutheran Church
Offering two virtual Christmas Eve services.
Family Service at 5:30 pm (you may wish to have bells for children to ring during the songs) and a Traditional Christmas Eve Service will at 7:00 pm
Watch Online: Facebook or YouTube.

Southeast Baptist Church
708 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro
5pm
Watch Online: YouTube 

St Paul’s Episcopal Church
Christmas Eve Schedule:

Third Baptist Church
Christmas Eve Service Online Only
5pm
Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube

Bethel Murfreesboro
1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro
4:30pm
Watch Online: Facebook

Lifepoint (all locations)
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna
Riverdale: 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro

  • 30-minute Outdoor Gathering at each local campus at 4:30pm with carols, communion, and candlelight.
  • Pre-recorded Online Gathering at 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:00pm, and 7:30pm.
  • Learn more at https://lifepointchurch.org/christmas

Watch Online: Lifepoint Website

Abiding Faith Lutheran
10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna
In-person services at 5:45pm and 7:00pm
Livestream at 7:00pm
Traditional Christmas Eve with carols, comfort, and candlelight.
Download bulletin here https://bit.ly/DisappointingChristmas
Watch Online: Abiding Faith Website


