Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services (in-person and virtual). Due to COVID-19, some churches have switched to virtual services only and some churches have capacity limitations; therefore, before visiting a church in person, please visit the church’s website and/or social media pages for additional information.

If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected] Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.

New Vision Baptist

Offering Christmas Eve Services Online Only

Christmas Eve Online Worship Times

12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm & 11pm

Watch Online: New Vision Website

World Outreach

1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

3pm & 5pm – outdoor Christmas Eve Candlelight service

Watch Online: Follow on Facebook to stream services.

Northside Baptist

655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro

3pm & 5pm

Watch Online: YouTube

Crossway Baptist

4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro

4p & 5p

Watch Online: Facebook

Advent Lutheran Church

Offering two virtual Christmas Eve services.

Family Service at 5:30 pm (you may wish to have bells for children to ring during the songs) and a Traditional Christmas Eve Service will at 7:00 pm

Watch Online: Facebook or YouTube.

Southeast Baptist Church

708 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro

5pm

Watch Online: YouTube

St Paul’s Episcopal Church

Christmas Eve Schedule:

Third Baptist Church

Christmas Eve Service Online Only

5pm

Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube

Bethel Murfreesboro

1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro

4:30pm

Watch Online: Facebook

Lifepoint (all locations)

506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna

5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna

Riverdale: 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro

30-minute Outdoor Gathering at each local campus at 4:30pm with carols, communion, and candlelight.

Pre-recorded Online Gathering at 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:00pm, and 7:30pm.

Learn more at https://lifepointchurch.org/christmas

Watch Online: Lifepoint Website

Abiding Faith Lutheran

10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna

In-person services at 5:45pm and 7:00pm

Livestream at 7:00pm

Traditional Christmas Eve with carols, comfort, and candlelight.

Download bulletin here https://bit.ly/ DisappointingChristmas

Watch Online: Abiding Faith Website