Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services (in-person and virtual). Due to COVID-19, some churches have switched to virtual services only and some churches have capacity limitations; therefore, before visiting a church in person, please visit the church’s website and/or social media pages for additional information.
If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected] Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.
New Vision Baptist
Offering Christmas Eve Services Online Only
Christmas Eve Online Worship Times
12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm & 11pm
Watch Online: New Vision Website
World Outreach
1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
3pm & 5pm – outdoor Christmas Eve Candlelight service
Watch Online: Follow on Facebook to stream services.
Northside Baptist
655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
3pm & 5pm
Watch Online: YouTube
Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro
4p & 5p
Watch Online: Facebook
Advent Lutheran Church
Offering two virtual Christmas Eve services.
Family Service at 5:30 pm (you may wish to have bells for children to ring during the songs) and a Traditional Christmas Eve Service will at 7:00 pm
Watch Online: Facebook or YouTube.
Southeast Baptist Church
708 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro
5pm
Watch Online: YouTube
St Paul’s Episcopal Church
Christmas Eve Schedule:
- Morning Prayers at 9:50am Click here to join on Zoom.
- All day: Communion home delivery
To request a communion delivery email Anna Stewart by 9:00am 12/24 at [email protected]
- All-day: Pray-with-a-priest
To have a priest call and pray with you email [email protected] or [email protected]
- 3:00pm Festival Eucharist (livestream only – click here to join). Bulletin can be downloaded here.
- 4:15pm Drive-thru Communion in the parking lot
- 10:00pm Festival Eucharist (livestream only – click here to join). Bulletin can be downloaded here.
Third Baptist Church
Christmas Eve Service Online Only
5pm
Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube
Bethel Murfreesboro
1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro
4:30pm
Watch Online: Facebook
Lifepoint (all locations)
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna
Riverdale: 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro
- 30-minute Outdoor Gathering at each local campus at 4:30pm with carols, communion, and candlelight.
- Pre-recorded Online Gathering at 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 4:30pm, 6:00pm, and 7:30pm.
- Learn more at https://lifepointchurch.org/christmas
Watch Online: Lifepoint Website
Abiding Faith Lutheran
10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna
In-person services at 5:45pm and 7:00pm
Livestream at 7:00pm
Traditional Christmas Eve with carols, comfort, and candlelight.
Download bulletin here https://bit.ly/
Watch Online: Abiding Faith Website