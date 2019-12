Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Here is a list of some church services in Rutherford County. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at info@rutherfordsource.com.

Murfreesboro

New Vision Baptist

1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro

11:45a (Baptism Service), 12:30p, 2p, 3:30p & 5p

World Outreach

1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

1, 3, and 5p

Northside Baptist

655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro

4p & 6p

Crossway Baptist

4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro

3p & 5p

Advent Lutheran Church

1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro

5:30p & 7:30p

Southeast Baptist Church

708 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro

5p

St Paul’s Episcopal Church

116 N Academy St, Murfreesboro

4:30p & 10p

Third Baptist Church

410 W. McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro

5p

Bethel Murfreesboro

1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro

4:30p

Smyrna

Lifepoint (all locations)

506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna

5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna

Riverdale: 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro

3p and 4:30p

Abiding Faith Lutheran

10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna

7p

St. Luke Catholic Church

10682 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna

4pm & 11pm

La Vergne

First United Methodist

248 Old Waldron Road, LaVergne

Communion and Carols 5p

Hope Fellowship Church

1000 Waldron Road, La Vergne

5p