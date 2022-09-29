20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day

September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today.

Honest Coffee Roasters

230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN

4000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 120, Franklin, TN

Located inside The Factory at Franklin and the Berry Farms community in Franklin, Honest Coffee Roasters offers a rotating list of seasonal drinks created by their own baristas. While you sip on your coffee, you can watch the roasting of their coffee beans right in the middle of the shop. Some avid coffee drinkers have compared their caliber of coffee to coffee you would find in Portland or Seattle.

High Brow Brew

188 Front St #102, Franklin, TN

A not-to-miss coffee shop in Westhaven, this hidden gem offers signature drinks. They also roasting their own coffee this year. You can find a selection of Whitney’s cookies, homemade pop tarts and more.

Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

This once parsonage now turned coffee shop has become the holy grail for coffee drinkers. From amazing food pairing to the most intricate signature lattes. The fall menu will feature Pecan, banana, cinnamon and pineapple – just a cozy party of flavors in their Hummingbird Latte. Sit on the front porch and watch the happenings in downtown Franklin while sipping on your coffee.

Just Love Coffee

7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood, TN

7216 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN

4816 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN

4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN

702 E College Street, Dickson, TN

117 Saundersville Rd, Hendersonville, TN

63 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN

129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro, TN

2863 Old Fort Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro, TN

1440 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN

810 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN

1310 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna, TN

With locations all across middle Tennessee, Just Love Coffee is the perfect place to celebrate National Coffee Day. Not only can you find a great cup of coffee, be sure to check out their food offerings as well.

Legacy Coffee Co.

2549 Nashville Highway, Columbia, TN

Locally owned coffee shop in Spring Hill, Legacy Coffee began serving coffee from a truck and now has a location that allows them to roast coffee beans on-site. You can always find new drinks on the menu as they constantly experiment with drink combinations.

The RedByrd Coffee

Leiper’s Fork – 4348 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN

If you are in Leiper’s Fork, be sure to stop by and visit the “tiny little coffee shop” that offers a unique blend of coffee. Serving up cups of joy with a smile, you won’t find a better cup of coffee or view as you sit at the picnic table and enjoy a game of checkers.

Mama’s Java

305 Sheldon Valley Drive, Nolensville, TN

The locally-owned coffee shop offers air roasted coffee made in-house. Their selection of flavored coffees continually rotates. With your cup of coffee, you can enjoy breakfast and lunch selections.

8th & Roast

4104 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

8th & Roast strives to make the best craft coffee around. They work with a network of fair trade farmers from around the world and partner directly with the producers to import straight from the source, whenever possible.

The Coffee House at Second and Bridge

144 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

The converted Victorian home turned coffee shop welcomes you with a red door with a cut out heart window. And just in time for fall, they have two new drink features- Sweater weather, a caramel white chocolate mocha topped with cinnamon, and Pumpkin spice- classic pumpkin spice latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

The Fainting Goat Coffee

5321 Main Street, Spring Hill

The Fainting Goat is located in a historic home that is located next to former Fireflies Boutique. Now open for over three years, the locally-owned coffee shop offers seasonal drinks such as the Kettle Corn Latte.

Cabin Coffee

1909 Shady Brook St., Columbia, TN

Cabin Coffee is a chain coffee shop that is established to run like a local mom-and-pop operation. The newest Cabin Coffe location is owned by Columbia’s very own Brad and Melinda Harrub, both native Tennesseans. You will discover fresh, in-house roasted coffee beans, a wide selection of coffees, lattes and frappes in addition to a breakfast and lunch menu full of made-to-order items.

Muletown Coffee Roasters

23 Public Square, Columbia, TN

Muletown Coffee Roasters was founded in 2013 and quickly grew to be a local favorite. Located on the historic Columbia Square, Muletown Coffee provides coffee sourced from all over the world without using chemicals or flavor-enhancing oils. Stop in to enjoy an incredible cup of coffee, tea or latte while enjoying the hustle and bustle of the square.

Curio Brewing Company

216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Curio Brewing Company, a name inspired by the curiosity of brewing coffee and beer for the community to love, just recently opened. The newest coffee shop will offer a wide variety of cold brews and they are developing a coffee soda, a new coffee trend. Partners, David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. Morris was previously a roaster at Honest Coffee Roaster and has continued with his coffee journey and will be roasting coffee for the new shop.

Southerner’s Coffee

328 5th Avenue North, Franklin

100 Mission Court, Franklin

As you plan your morning commute, you may want to add this new coffee shop to your itinerary. It’s called Southerner’s Coffee and it’s a drive-thru coffee shop housed in a trailer. It’s open in Franklin at 328 5th Avenue North, next to Tiny Little Donuts and they added a second location in Cool Springs.

Barista Parlor

519 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

610 Magazine Street, Nashville

120 4th Avenue North, Nashville

1200 Clinton Street, Nashville

1 Terminal Drive, Nashville

This no-frills specialty coffee shop is not the place to request edits to your coffee order. The purist baristas only make what’s on the menu, that’s it. However, it is very top quality coffee and you can find them at the airport.

Bongo Java

107 South 11th Street, Nashville

2007 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

Fido/Bongo Java, 1812 21st Avenue South, Nashville

One of the original coffee shops in Nashville. You will find some of the best brewed coffee around.

Sheyegirl Coffee



201 N Main St, Ashland City

Sheyegirl Coffee Co is a retro vibed coffee shop that specializes in making classic coffee and tea drinks the old school, all natural and organic way. They make all of their drinks using their own blends of organic/fair trade certified coffee and espresso. They handcraft your lattes, coffee and tea drinks using only all natural and organic ingredients.

Grindstone Cowboy

115 North Main Street, Eagleville

Opened by country artist, Craig Campbell, Grindstone Cowboy is housed in a historic building at 115 North Main Street in the heart of Eagleville. Grindstone Cowboy has a restaurant, bar and music venue and feature craft coffee drinks, coffee cocktails, beer on tap, and soups and sandwiches at lunch. Coffee for Grindstone Cowboy is roasted by popular Nashville coffee house Frothy Monkey, and an in-house baker will create baked goods and desserts.

Brass Horn Coffee

410 W Lytle St. Murfreesboro, TN

Brass Horn Coffee sources green coffee responsibly, carefully roasting and brewing that coffee, and providing a welcoming space for the community to meet, work, and study over the coffee we love.

Ready Teddy’s

1400 N Mt Juliet Rd, Unit 100, Mt Juliet

It’s all about quality coffee beans at Ready Teddy’s. As they state on their site, “we started with the coffee beans, emphasizing beans that worked best with the type of coffee – a nuttier chocolate coffee with our espresso based drinks, a medium and bold flavor for their drip and a fruitier robust flavor for the cold brew.” They also offer a small food menu.