$20,000 Reward Renewed for Info on the Person(s) Who Killed Ryan Trent 6 Years Ago

From Metro Police

September 28, 2022 – The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in fatally shooting him on Ellington Parkway six years ago today.

Trent, 29, was found inside his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had run off of Ellington Parkway’s northbound lanes and into a tree line near the Briley Parkway junction.

The $20,000 reward is good until March 28, 2023, and is in addition to reward money of up to $1,000 offered by Nashville Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information on the murder of Ryan Trent, including anyone who may have overheard conversation by person(s) with knowledge of the circumstances, is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.