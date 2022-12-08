$20,000 Reward Offered for Information in the 2015 Murder of Cheyenne Toineeta

From Metro Police

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cheyenne Toineeta, 30, who was discovered on the ground in front of a friend’s home at 5148 Linbar Drive on December 22, 2015. MORE CRIME NEWS

Her friend assisted her inside. Toineeta complained that her ribs hurt and became unresponsive. She was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center by ambulance. Autopsy findings showed that Toineeta suffered from a traumatic internal injury. She may have been injured during an altercation with a man days prior to her death.

The $20,000 offer is good until June 2030 and is in addition to reward money of up to $1,000 being offered by Nashville Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information about Cheyenne Toineeta’s death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.