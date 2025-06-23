$2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO— It’s happened again! Congrats to a Powerball Power Play winner in Murfreesboro, who won an incredible $2 million Saturday night, June 21, by matching five of six numbers drawn and using the Power Play option.

The lucky ticket was sold at Super 9 Station Turney, 3035 New Salem Hwy. in Murfreesboro.

This latest $2 million win marks the fifth win of $1 million or more for Tennessee Lottery players in June alone. The other winning tickets include:

–$37.37 million Lotto America jackpot ticket sold in Spring Hill

–$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Spring Hill

–$2 million Mega Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket sold in Knoxville

–$1 million Fastest Road To $1 Million instant ticket sold in Nashville

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.4 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

