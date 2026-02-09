2/9/26: Clear Sky and High Near 68°F in Rutherford County This Afternoon

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s weather has seen a high of 67.5°F and a low of 33.8°F. Wind speeds have reached up to 10.3 mph under clear skies. There continues to be 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 45.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, averaging around 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
Today's Details
High
67°F
Low
34°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
5:21pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|67°F
|34°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|71°F
|45°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|54°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|55°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|52°F
|47°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|57°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!