2/9/26: Clear Sky and High Near 68°F in Rutherford County This Afternoon

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s weather has seen a high of 67.5°F and a low of 33.8°F. Wind speeds have reached up to 10.3 mph under clear skies. There continues to be 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 45.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, averaging around 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 34°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 5:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 67°F 34°F Clear sky Tuesday 71°F 45°F Fog Wednesday 54°F 38°F Drizzle: light Thursday 55°F 33°F Overcast Friday 48°F 42°F Rain: moderate Saturday 52°F 47°F Rain: slight Sunday 57°F 51°F Rain showers: slight

