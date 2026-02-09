Monday, February 9, 2026
2/9/26: Clear Sky and High Near 68°F in Rutherford County This Afternoon

2/9/26: Clear Sky and High Near 68°F in Rutherford County This Afternoon

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s weather has seen a high of 67.5°F and a low of 33.8°F. Wind speeds have reached up to 10.3 mph under clear skies. There continues to be 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 45.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, averaging around 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
34°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
5:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 34°F Clear sky
Tuesday 71°F 45°F Fog
Wednesday 54°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 55°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 52°F 47°F Rain: slight
Sunday 57°F 51°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

