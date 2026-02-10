Monday, February 9, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/9/26: Clear Sky and 46.9°F in Rutherford County at Night

2/9/26: Clear Sky and 46.9°F in Rutherford County at Night

By
Source Staff
-
0
24

In Rutherford County, as of 9:30 PM, conditions are clear with a temperature of 46.9°F. The wind is gentle at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.3°F after a low of 33.8°F in the morning. Wind speeds throughout the day were moderate, peaking at 10.3 mph, while skies remained clear, and there was zero precipitation.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with steadily low temperatures, dipping slightly to around 45.5°F. Winds will continue to be light, not exceeding 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at zero percent.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
34°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
5:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 34°F Clear sky
Tuesday 73°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 60°F 38°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 53°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 54°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×