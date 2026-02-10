2/9/26: Clear Sky and 46.9°F in Rutherford County at Night

In Rutherford County, as of 9:30 PM, conditions are clear with a temperature of 46.9°F. The wind is gentle at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.3°F after a low of 33.8°F in the morning. Wind speeds throughout the day were moderate, peaking at 10.3 mph, while skies remained clear, and there was zero precipitation.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with steadily low temperatures, dipping slightly to around 45.5°F. Winds will continue to be light, not exceeding 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at zero percent.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 34°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 5:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 34°F Clear sky Tuesday 73°F 44°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 60°F 38°F Rain: moderate Thursday 53°F 33°F Overcast Friday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 54°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 64°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate

