2/9/26: Clear Skies and Cooling Evening at 62°F after a High of 69°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are mild at 3.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the county experienced a high temperature of 69.3°F and a low of 33.8°F. Wind speeds reached up to 10.3 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

For tonight, expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 46.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum of 6.1 mph forecasted.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County has been stable and is expected to persist into the evening and early tomorrow with no significant changes or weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 34°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 5:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 34°F Clear sky Tuesday 71°F 45°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: light Thursday 53°F 33°F Overcast Friday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 54°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 64°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate

