2/9/26: Clear Skies and Cooling Evening at 62°F after a High of 69°F

Source Staff
At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are mild at 3.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the county experienced a high temperature of 69.3°F and a low of 33.8°F. Wind speeds reached up to 10.3 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

For tonight, expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 46.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum of 6.1 mph forecasted.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County has been stable and is expected to persist into the evening and early tomorrow with no significant changes or weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
34°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
5:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 34°F Clear sky
Tuesday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 53°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 54°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

