2/9/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 34.7°F in Rutherford County

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 34.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures peaking at 66.6°F. The low will cool down to 34.2°F. Winds throughout the day will reach speeds of up to 10.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to a low of 43.9°F. Winds will remain steady at speeds up to 5.6 mph. Like during the day, there is no precipitation expected for tonight.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 34°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 5:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 67°F 34°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 42°F Rain: slight Wednesday 57°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 54°F 33°F Overcast Friday 51°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: dense

