2/9/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 34.7°F in Rutherford County

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 34.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today’s forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures peaking at 66.6°F. The low will cool down to 34.2°F. Winds throughout the day will reach speeds of up to 10.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation.
Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to a low of 43.9°F. Winds will remain steady at speeds up to 5.6 mph. Like during the day, there is no precipitation expected for tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|67°F
|34°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|42°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|57°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|56°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|58°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
