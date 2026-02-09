Monday, February 9, 2026
2/9/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 34.7°F in Rutherford County

2/9/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 34.7°F in Rutherford County

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 34.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures peaking at 66.6°F. The low will cool down to 34.2°F. Winds throughout the day will reach speeds of up to 10.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to a low of 43.9°F. Winds will remain steady at speeds up to 5.6 mph. Like during the day, there is no precipitation expected for tonight.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
34°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
5:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 34°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 42°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 57°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 56°F 50°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

