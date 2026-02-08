2/8/26: Overcast Evening at 49.8°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with the temperature registering at 49.8°F. The wind speed is mild at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures in Rutherford County reached a high of 54.5°F and dipped to a low of 23.2°F. The wind speeds peaked at around 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall occurring throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast. The forecast predicts a low temperature of 41.4°F, with wind speeds persisting up to 5.8 mph. The probability of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 2%.
Residents can expect the overcast conditions to maintain a consistent pattern into the evening and overnight, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|36°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|68°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|53°F
|38°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|56°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
