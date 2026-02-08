2/8/26: Overcast Evening at 49.8°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with the temperature registering at 49.8°F. The wind speed is mild at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures in Rutherford County reached a high of 54.5°F and dipped to a low of 23.2°F. The wind speeds peaked at around 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall occurring throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast. The forecast predicts a low temperature of 41.4°F, with wind speeds persisting up to 5.8 mph. The probability of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect the overcast conditions to maintain a consistent pattern into the evening and overnight, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated at this time.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 23°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 50°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 5:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 23°F Overcast Monday 65°F 36°F Clear sky Tuesday 68°F 42°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 53°F 38°F Rain: moderate Thursday 54°F 33°F Overcast Friday 52°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate

