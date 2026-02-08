2/8/26: Overcast and Mild at 53.4°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with the temperature at 53.4°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s maximum temperature reached 53.8°F after a low of 23.2°F in the early hours. Wind speeds peaked at 6.2 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at merely 2%.
Looking ahead into tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 40.1°F. Wind speeds will persist up to 6.2 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 2%.
Residents can expect consistent weather conditions with no significant changes or weather warnings issued for tonight or the coming days.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|54°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|36°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|68°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|53°F
|38°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|56°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!