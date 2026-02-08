Sunday, February 8, 2026
Home Weather 2/8/26: Overcast and Mild at 53.4°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with the temperature at 53.4°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s maximum temperature reached 53.8°F after a low of 23.2°F in the early hours. Wind speeds peaked at 6.2 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at merely 2%.

Looking ahead into tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 40.1°F. Wind speeds will persist up to 6.2 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect consistent weather conditions with no significant changes or weather warnings issued for tonight or the coming days.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
23°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
5:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 54°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 36°F Clear sky
Tuesday 68°F 42°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 53°F 38°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

