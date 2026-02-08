2/8/26: Overcast and Mild at 53.4°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with the temperature at 53.4°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s maximum temperature reached 53.8°F after a low of 23.2°F in the early hours. Wind speeds peaked at 6.2 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at merely 2%.

Looking ahead into tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 40.1°F. Wind speeds will persist up to 6.2 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect consistent weather conditions with no significant changes or weather warnings issued for tonight or the coming days.

Today's Details High 54°F Low 23°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 5:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 54°F 23°F Overcast Monday 67°F 36°F Clear sky Tuesday 68°F 42°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 53°F 38°F Rain: moderate Thursday 54°F 33°F Overcast Friday 52°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 56°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate

