Sunday, February 8, 2026
Home Weather 2/8/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 23°F, High Expected 54°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 23.2°F and a light breeze at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Looking forward to today, temperatures are expected to peak at 53.8°F, with winds reaching up to 6.1 mph. The sky is predicted to turn overcast as the day progresses, yet the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to a low of 41.5°F. Wind speeds tonight are forecasted to be around 5.5 mph.

Residents should experience mild and dry conditions throughout the day into the evening, making it conducive for outdoor activities or commuting. There are no severe weather warnings in effect currently for Rutherford County, ensuring a calm weather day ahead.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
23°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
23°F · feels 15°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
5:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 54°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 48°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 51°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 58°F 45°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

