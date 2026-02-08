2/8/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 23°F, High Expected 54°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 23.2°F and a light breeze at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Looking forward to today, temperatures are expected to peak at 53.8°F, with winds reaching up to 6.1 mph. The sky is predicted to turn overcast as the day progresses, yet the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to a low of 41.5°F. Wind speeds tonight are forecasted to be around 5.5 mph.

Residents should experience mild and dry conditions throughout the day into the evening, making it conducive for outdoor activities or commuting. There are no severe weather warnings in effect currently for Rutherford County, ensuring a calm weather day ahead.

Today's Details High 54°F Low 23°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 23°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 5:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 54°F 23°F Overcast Monday 65°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 68°F 48°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 51°F 37°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast Friday 48°F 40°F Drizzle: light Saturday 58°F 45°F Drizzle: light

