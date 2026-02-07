Saturday, February 7, 2026
2/7/26: Mainly Clear Morning at 28°F, High of 42°F Expected

2/7/26: Mainly Clear Morning at 28°F, High of 42°F Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 27.9°F and light winds from the north at 1.2 mph. Precipitation is currently nonexistent.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 41.5°F with calm winds rising to up to 12.2 mph later in the day. Despite an overcast midday prediction, there is only a 1% chance of precipitation, and no significant rain accumulation is anticipated.

Tonight, the sky will clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 25.2°F. Winds will decrease in intensity, peaking at around 6.7 mph. Like today, tonight’s chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents can anticipate the cold but fair weather to continue without interruption as no official weather warnings are in effect.

Today's Details

High
42°F
Low
25°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
5:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 42°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 37°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 57°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 50°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Friday 46°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

