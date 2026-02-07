2/7/26: Mainly Clear Morning at 28°F, High of 42°F Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 27.9°F and light winds from the north at 1.2 mph. Precipitation is currently nonexistent.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 41.5°F with calm winds rising to up to 12.2 mph later in the day. Despite an overcast midday prediction, there is only a 1% chance of precipitation, and no significant rain accumulation is anticipated.
Tonight, the sky will clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 25.2°F. Winds will decrease in intensity, peaking at around 6.7 mph. Like today, tonight’s chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Residents can anticipate the cold but fair weather to continue without interruption as no official weather warnings are in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|42°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|52°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|57°F
|43°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|50°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|46°F
|35°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
