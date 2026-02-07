Saturday, February 7, 2026
Home

2/7/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 42°F in Rutherford County

Source Staff
At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 42.4°F under clear skies. Winds are brisk, blowing from the west at 12.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, conditions have been consistent, with the temperature peaking briefly at 43.5°F and no precipitation. Winds have maintained a steady pace, reaching highs of up to 12.4 mph. Tonight, forecasters predict a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 24.6°F. Winds are expected to slow considerably, with speeds reducing to around 6.1 mph.

Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a chilly and calm evening with clear skies persisting throughout the night. No precipitation is expected, continuing the dry conditions experienced today.

Today's Details

High
44°F
Low
25°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
23%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
42°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
5:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 44°F 25°F Fog
Sunday 54°F 23°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 36°F Clear sky
Tuesday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 56°F 37°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 55°F 34°F Overcast
Friday 50°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

