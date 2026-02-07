2/7/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 42°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 42.4°F under clear skies. Winds are brisk, blowing from the west at 12.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, conditions have been consistent, with the temperature peaking briefly at 43.5°F and no precipitation. Winds have maintained a steady pace, reaching highs of up to 12.4 mph. Tonight, forecasters predict a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 24.6°F. Winds are expected to slow considerably, with speeds reducing to around 6.1 mph.

Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a chilly and calm evening with clear skies persisting throughout the night. No precipitation is expected, continuing the dry conditions experienced today.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 25°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 23% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 5:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 44°F 25°F Fog Sunday 54°F 23°F Overcast Monday 63°F 36°F Clear sky Tuesday 65°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 56°F 37°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 55°F 34°F Overcast Friday 50°F 33°F Overcast

