2/7/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 42°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 42.4°F under clear skies. Winds are brisk, blowing from the west at 12.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today, conditions have been consistent, with the temperature peaking briefly at 43.5°F and no precipitation. Winds have maintained a steady pace, reaching highs of up to 12.4 mph. Tonight, forecasters predict a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 24.6°F. Winds are expected to slow considerably, with speeds reducing to around 6.1 mph.
Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a chilly and calm evening with clear skies persisting throughout the night. No precipitation is expected, continuing the dry conditions experienced today.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|44°F
|25°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|54°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|36°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|65°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|56°F
|37°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|55°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|50°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!