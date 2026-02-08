Sunday, February 8, 2026
2/7/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 30°F in Rutherford County Tonight

2/7/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 30°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 29.7°F under a clear sky. The wind is moving at a gentle pace of 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 44.2°F following a morning low of 25.9°F. Conditions remained dry throughout the day with no precipitation, and there was clarity in the sky, though some areas experienced fog. Wind speeds peaked at 11.7 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping down to a low of 25.9°F. The wind is expected to slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected as we move into the early hours of tomorrow.

This straightforward weather pattern provides calm conditions for the inhabitants of Rutherford County. With no significant weather disturbances or warnings affecting the area, it remains an ideal time for outdoor evening activities, considering the chilly temperatures.

Today's Details

High
44°F
Low
26°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
5:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 44°F 26°F Fog
Sunday 54°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 53°F 37°F Rain: slight
Thursday 52°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

