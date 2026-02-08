2/7/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 30°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature stands at 29.7°F under a clear sky. The wind is moving at a gentle pace of 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 44.2°F following a morning low of 25.9°F. Conditions remained dry throughout the day with no precipitation, and there was clarity in the sky, though some areas experienced fog. Wind speeds peaked at 11.7 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping down to a low of 25.9°F. The wind is expected to slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected as we move into the early hours of tomorrow.

This straightforward weather pattern provides calm conditions for the inhabitants of Rutherford County. With no significant weather disturbances or warnings affecting the area, it remains an ideal time for outdoor evening activities, considering the chilly temperatures.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 26°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 5:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 44°F 26°F Fog Sunday 54°F 24°F Overcast Monday 62°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 53°F 37°F Rain: slight Thursday 52°F 32°F Overcast Friday 56°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

