2/6/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 59.7, Cool Evening Ahead at 36.7

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 44.2°F. Winds are blowing at a steady pace of 13.9 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 59.7°F, while the lowest temperature recorded was 25.5°F. The day remained largely overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 19.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, precipitation chances were notably low at just 1%, with no rainfall recorded.
Looking ahead into tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will persist, albeit slightly reduced, with speeds up to 15.6 mph. There is no anticipated precipitation for the remainder of the night.
In summary, Rutherford County residents are experiencing a chilly, partly cloudy evening with moderate winds and no immediate expectations of rain. The cloud cover will continue into the night, keeping temperatures relatively stable but cool.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|60°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|36°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|56°F
|42°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|51°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
