Friday, February 6, 2026
2/6/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 59.7, Cool Evening Ahead at 36.7

2/6/26: Partly Cloudy Day Peaks at 59.7, Cool Evening Ahead at 36.7

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 44.2°F. Winds are blowing at a steady pace of 13.9 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 59.7°F, while the lowest temperature recorded was 25.5°F. The day remained largely overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 19.7 mph. Despite the cloud cover, precipitation chances were notably low at just 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Looking ahead into tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will persist, albeit slightly reduced, with speeds up to 15.6 mph. There is no anticipated precipitation for the remainder of the night.

In summary, Rutherford County residents are experiencing a chilly, partly cloudy evening with moderate winds and no immediate expectations of rain. The cloud cover will continue into the night, keeping temperatures relatively stable but cool.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
26°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
5:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 60°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 36°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 56°F 42°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 51°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

