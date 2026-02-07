Friday, February 6, 2026
2/6/26: Overcast Evening with Chilly 39°F, Clearing Skies Overnight

2/6/26: Overcast Evening with Chilly 39°F, Clearing Skies Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 39°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a speed of 13.8 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 59.7°F and dropped to a low of 25.5°F. The day featured overcast conditions, with wind gusts up to 19.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and there was no precipitation accumulation.

Tonight, the cloud cover is expected to clear, leading to a clear sky. Temperatures are set to lower slightly, with an anticipated low of 37.9°F, and winds may reach up to 15.7 mph. The probability of rain will remain at 0%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a chilly but dry night ahead with clear skies, offering a change from today’s overcast conditions.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
26°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
5:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 60°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 59°F 41°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 53°F 38°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

