2/6/26: Overcast Evening with Chilly 39°F, Clearing Skies Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 39°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a speed of 13.8 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 59.7°F and dropped to a low of 25.5°F. The day featured overcast conditions, with wind gusts up to 19.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and there was no precipitation accumulation.

Tonight, the cloud cover is expected to clear, leading to a clear sky. Temperatures are set to lower slightly, with an anticipated low of 37.9°F, and winds may reach up to 15.7 mph. The probability of rain will remain at 0%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a chilly but dry night ahead with clear skies, offering a change from today’s overcast conditions.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 26°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 5:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 60°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 24°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 24°F Overcast Monday 64°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 59°F 41°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 53°F 38°F Overcast

