2/6/26: Overcast Evening with Chilly 39°F, Clearing Skies Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 39°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a speed of 13.8 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 59.7°F and dropped to a low of 25.5°F. The day featured overcast conditions, with wind gusts up to 19.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and there was no precipitation accumulation.
Tonight, the cloud cover is expected to clear, leading to a clear sky. Temperatures are set to lower slightly, with an anticipated low of 37.9°F, and winds may reach up to 15.7 mph. The probability of rain will remain at 0%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a chilly but dry night ahead with clear skies, offering a change from today’s overcast conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|60°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|59°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|53°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
