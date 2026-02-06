2/6/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 25.9, High Expected at 56.5

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 25.9°F with clear skies. The wind is currently blowing at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s weather in Rutherford County is expected to see a significant temperature rise to a high of 56.5°F, despite starting at a low of 25.9°F this morning. Winds could reach up to 17.8 mph. The skies will become overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%, with no expected precipitation accumulation.
Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 38.7°F. The winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 12.7 mph. Conditions will remain mainly clear throughout the evening and into the night, with no precipitation expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|56°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|36°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|58°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|47°F
|32°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
