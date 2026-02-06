2/6/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 25.9, High Expected at 56.5

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 25.9°F with clear skies. The wind is currently blowing at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather in Rutherford County is expected to see a significant temperature rise to a high of 56.5°F, despite starting at a low of 25.9°F this morning. Winds could reach up to 17.8 mph. The skies will become overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%, with no expected precipitation accumulation.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 38.7°F. The winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 12.7 mph. Conditions will remain mainly clear throughout the evening and into the night, with no precipitation expected.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 26°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 5:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 56°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 36°F 22°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 24°F Overcast Monday 63°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 58°F 42°F Drizzle: light Thursday 47°F 32°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email