Friday, February 6, 2026
Home Weather 2/6/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 25.9, High Expected at 56.5

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 25.9°F with clear skies. The wind is currently blowing at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather in Rutherford County is expected to see a significant temperature rise to a high of 56.5°F, despite starting at a low of 25.9°F this morning. Winds could reach up to 17.8 mph. The skies will become overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%, with no expected precipitation accumulation.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 38.7°F. The winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 12.7 mph. Conditions will remain mainly clear throughout the evening and into the night, with no precipitation expected.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
26°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
5:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 56°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 36°F 22°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 24°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 58°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 47°F 32°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

