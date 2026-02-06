2/6/26: Clear Skies in Rutherford County, Current Temp 55, High 58.3

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55°F. The wind is brisk, blowing at 18.3 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Today’s high reached up to 58.3°F, while the low dropped to a chilly 25.5°F earlier. Winds today were strong, gusting up to 19.9 mph, under a mainly overcast sky. The chance of precipitation remained nearly negligible at 1%, with no recorded rainfall.
As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to cool down, reaching a low of 36.1°F. The winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 15.1 mph. The sky will continue to be mostly overcast, and no precipitation is forecasted.
Residents are advised to prepare for a cooler evening and should consider light layering if going outdoors. With the continued overcast conditions, those driving in the evening should exercise caution due to potentially reduced visibility.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|58°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|36°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|56°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
