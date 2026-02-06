2/6/26: Clear Skies in Rutherford County, Current Temp 55, High 58.3

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55°F. The wind is brisk, blowing at 18.3 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today’s high reached up to 58.3°F, while the low dropped to a chilly 25.5°F earlier. Winds today were strong, gusting up to 19.9 mph, under a mainly overcast sky. The chance of precipitation remained nearly negligible at 1%, with no recorded rainfall.

As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to cool down, reaching a low of 36.1°F. The winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 15.1 mph. The sky will continue to be mostly overcast, and no precipitation is forecasted.

Residents are advised to prepare for a cooler evening and should consider light layering if going outdoors. With the continued overcast conditions, those driving in the evening should exercise caution due to potentially reduced visibility.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 26°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 5:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 58°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 36°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 24°F Overcast Monday 65°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 50°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 56°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 51°F 36°F Overcast

