2/5/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 23.5, Stays Chilly All Day

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 23.5°F with overcast skies and wind speeds registering at 7.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 30.9°F with the low being just a notch below the morning’s temperature at 23.4°F. Winds could reach up to 10.5 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no measurable precipitation expected.
Tonight, the temperature will slightly warm to a low of 30.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a maximum of 5.2 mph. Similar to daytime, the sky will remain overcast and the chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 2%.
Residents can expect a cold, primarily dry day with winds moderating by the evening and persistent overcast conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|57°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|61°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
