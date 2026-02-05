2/5/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 23.5, Stays Chilly All Day

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 23.5°F with overcast skies and wind speeds registering at 7.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 30.9°F with the low being just a notch below the morning’s temperature at 23.4°F. Winds could reach up to 10.5 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no measurable precipitation expected.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly warm to a low of 30.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a maximum of 5.2 mph. Similar to daytime, the sky will remain overcast and the chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect a cold, primarily dry day with winds moderating by the evening and persistent overcast conditions.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 23°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 5:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 23°F Overcast Friday 57°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 25°F Overcast Monday 61°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 48°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 61°F 55°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

