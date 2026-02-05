2/5/26: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F in Rutherford County, Gentle Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 30.4°F with overcast skies. The wind is mild at 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 31.3°F and a low of 21.9°F with winds reaching up to 10.5 mph. Skies remained overcast throughout the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.

Tonight, the forecast indicates similar conditions with an expected low around 30.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease, peaking at 4.5 mph, and the sky will remain mostly overcast. The chance of precipitation continues to be very low at about 1%.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 22°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 5:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 31°F 22°F Overcast Friday 55°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 23°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 25°F Overcast Monday 65°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 48°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 58°F 43°F Drizzle: light

