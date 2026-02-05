2/5/26: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F in Rutherford County, Gentle Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 30.4°F with overcast skies. The wind is mild at 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 31.3°F and a low of 21.9°F with winds reaching up to 10.5 mph. Skies remained overcast throughout the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.
Tonight, the forecast indicates similar conditions with an expected low around 30.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease, peaking at 4.5 mph, and the sky will remain mostly overcast. The chance of precipitation continues to be very low at about 1%.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|31°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|58°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
