Thursday, February 5, 2026
2/5/26: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F in Rutherford County, Gentle Breeze

2/5/26: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F in Rutherford County, Gentle Breeze

By
Source Staff
-
0
33

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 30.4°F with overcast skies. The wind is mild at 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 31.3°F and a low of 21.9°F with winds reaching up to 10.5 mph. Skies remained overcast throughout the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.

Tonight, the forecast indicates similar conditions with an expected low around 30.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease, peaking at 4.5 mph, and the sky will remain mostly overcast. The chance of precipitation continues to be very low at about 1%.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
22°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
5:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 31°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 58°F 43°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

