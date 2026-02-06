2/5/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Chill at 30°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 30.2°F with light winds blowing at 2.9 mph and no precipitation. The skies are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 32.5°F and the low was 21.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.5 mph, under overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1% with no precipitation recorded.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 29.7°F, with wind speeds reducing to a gentle breeze of up to 5 mph. Conditions are anticipated to remain mainly clear with a minimal precipitation chance.
No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|33°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|35°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|55°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
