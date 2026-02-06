Friday, February 6, 2026
2/5/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Chill at 30°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 30.2°F with light winds blowing at 2.9 mph and no precipitation. The skies are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 32.5°F and the low was 21.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.5 mph, under overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1% with no precipitation recorded.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 29.7°F, with wind speeds reducing to a gentle breeze of up to 5 mph. Conditions are anticipated to remain mainly clear with a minimal precipitation chance.

No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
22°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
5:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 35°F 23°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 55°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

