2/5/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County with a Chill at 30°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 30.2°F with light winds blowing at 2.9 mph and no precipitation. The skies are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 32.5°F and the low was 21.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 10.5 mph, under overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1% with no precipitation recorded.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 29.7°F, with wind speeds reducing to a gentle breeze of up to 5 mph. Conditions are anticipated to remain mainly clear with a minimal precipitation chance.

No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 22°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 5:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 33°F 22°F Overcast Friday 56°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 35°F 23°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 55°F 37°F Drizzle: light

