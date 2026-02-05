Thursday, February 5, 2026
2/5/26: Clear and Chilly Evening in Rutherford County, 30.7°F

2/5/26: Clear and Chilly Evening in Rutherford County, 30.7°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 30.7°F. The wind is blowing at a mild 4.1 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.5°F with a low dropping to 21.9°F. The day was overcast, though the wind peaked at 10.5 mph. Despite these conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear. The temperature will cool slightly, with an anticipated low of 27.9°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, up to 4.2 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect a calm and clear evening, continuing the pattern of pleasant winter weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
33°F
Low
22°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
5:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 33°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 55°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

