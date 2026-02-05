2/5/26: Clear and Chilly Evening in Rutherford County, 30.7°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 30.7°F. The wind is blowing at a mild 4.1 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.5°F with a low dropping to 21.9°F. The day was overcast, though the wind peaked at 10.5 mph. Despite these conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and no rainfall was recorded.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear. The temperature will cool slightly, with an anticipated low of 27.9°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, up to 4.2 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Residents can expect a calm and clear evening, continuing the pattern of pleasant winter weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|33°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|55°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
