2/5/26: Clear and Chilly Evening in Rutherford County, 30.7°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 30.7°F. The wind is blowing at a mild 4.1 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.5°F with a low dropping to 21.9°F. The day was overcast, though the wind peaked at 10.5 mph. Despite these conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear. The temperature will cool slightly, with an anticipated low of 27.9°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, up to 4.2 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect a calm and clear evening, continuing the pattern of pleasant winter weather conditions.

Today's Details High 33°F Low 22°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 5:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 33°F 22°F Overcast Friday 55°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 23°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 55°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email