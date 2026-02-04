Wednesday, February 4, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/4/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, 31.6°F with Light Winds

2/4/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, 31.6°F with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
21

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 31.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 42.6°F with the low at 28.8°F. Wind speeds peaked at approximately 11 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 9%, with no rainfall ultimately recorded.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 28.8°F, maintaining the overcast conditions from the day. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 10.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Residents should prepare for a chilly evening with consistent cloud cover and minimal wind chill. As there are currently no weather warnings in effect, the night is forecasted to be uneventful in terms of disruptive weather patterns.

Today's Details

High
43°F
Low
29°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
5:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 37°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×