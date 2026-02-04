2/4/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, 31.6°F with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 31.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 42.6°F with the low at 28.8°F. Wind speeds peaked at approximately 11 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 9%, with no rainfall ultimately recorded.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 28.8°F, maintaining the overcast conditions from the day. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 10.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Residents should prepare for a chilly evening with consistent cloud cover and minimal wind chill. As there are currently no weather warnings in effect, the night is forecasted to be uneventful in terms of disruptive weather patterns.

Today's Details High 43°F Low 29°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 43°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast Friday 55°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 37°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 26°F Overcast Monday 63°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 53°F Overcast

