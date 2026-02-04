2/4/26: Overcast and Chilly Morning in Rutherford County, 35°F with Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 35.4°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 10.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to peak at 42.6°F, with cloudy conditions persisting. The wind may increase slightly to speeds up to 12.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9%, with no significant accumulation anticipated, although there is a slight possibility of snowfall. By nightfall, temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 29.5°F, with the same wind conditions and a mere 1% chance of precipitation under continued overcast skies.

Residents should note that the weather today presents no severe disruptions, allowing for regular outdoor activities and travel. Nonetheless, the slight possibility of snow suggests that commuters may want to prepare for potentially slick roads during the morning hours. The cold temperatures throughout the day and night also call for appropriate winter attire.

Today's Details High 43°F Low 29°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 43°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast Friday 53°F 30°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 26°F Overcast Monday 62°F 43°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 55°F Drizzle: light

