2/4/26: Overcast and Chilly at 34°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34°F. Winds are blowing at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 42.6°F, while the nighttime low is expected to be 29.3°F. The wind speed may get as high as 11.3 mph later in the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9% during the day, dropping to 0% this evening. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the night.

No weather warnings have been issued for the area today or tonight. Residents can expect a calm evening with steady temperatures and minimal wind variations.

Today's Details High 43°F Low 29°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 43°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast Friday 53°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 27°F Overcast Monday 63°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email