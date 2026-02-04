Wednesday, February 4, 2026
2/4/26: Overcast and Chilly at 34°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34°F. Winds are blowing at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 42.6°F, while the nighttime low is expected to be 29.3°F. The wind speed may get as high as 11.3 mph later in the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9% during the day, dropping to 0% this evening. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the night.

No weather warnings have been issued for the area today or tonight. Residents can expect a calm evening with steady temperatures and minimal wind variations.

Today's Details

High
43°F
Low
29°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
5:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 27°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

