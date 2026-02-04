2/4/26: Overcast and Chilly at 34°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 34°F. Winds are blowing at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 42.6°F, while the nighttime low is expected to be 29.3°F. The wind speed may get as high as 11.3 mph later in the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9% during the day, dropping to 0% this evening. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the night.
No weather warnings have been issued for the area today or tonight. Residents can expect a calm evening with steady temperatures and minimal wind variations.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|43°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
