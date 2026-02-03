2/3/26: Slight Rain and 48.6°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds, Chance of More Rain Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions show a temperature of 48.6°F, with a light breeze blowing at 5.9 mph and slight rain marked by a precipitation of 0.02 inches.

Today’s high reached 52.2°F, while the low this morning was 27.3°F. Winds peaked at approximately 9.8 mph, and there was an 87% chance of precipitation, accumulating to 0.33 inches throughout the day. Conditions were predominantly marked by slight rain.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures to drop to a low of 44.8°F. Winds are expected to be slightly lower, with speeds up to 8.6 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation under mostly overcast skies.

Residents should anticipate cooler and damp conditions to continue through the evening, making it advisable to be prepared for potential rainfall.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 27°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 87% chance · 0.33 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 52°F 27°F Rain: slight Wednesday 42°F 28°F Fog Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast Friday 54°F 29°F Mainly clear Saturday 40°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 28°F Overcast Monday 49°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email