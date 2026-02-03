Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Home Weather 2/3/26: Slight Rain and 48.6°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds, Chance of...

2/3/26: Slight Rain and 48.6°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds, Chance of More Rain Tonight

Source Staff
At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions show a temperature of 48.6°F, with a light breeze blowing at 5.9 mph and slight rain marked by a precipitation of 0.02 inches.

Today’s high reached 52.2°F, while the low this morning was 27.3°F. Winds peaked at approximately 9.8 mph, and there was an 87% chance of precipitation, accumulating to 0.33 inches throughout the day. Conditions were predominantly marked by slight rain.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures to drop to a low of 44.8°F. Winds are expected to be slightly lower, with speeds up to 8.6 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation under mostly overcast skies.

Residents should anticipate cooler and damp conditions to continue through the evening, making it advisable to be prepared for potential rainfall.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
27°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
87% chance · 0.33 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 52°F 27°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 42°F 28°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 29°F Mainly clear
Saturday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 49°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

