2/3/26: Slight Rain and 48.6°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds, Chance of More Rain Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions show a temperature of 48.6°F, with a light breeze blowing at 5.9 mph and slight rain marked by a precipitation of 0.02 inches.
Today’s high reached 52.2°F, while the low this morning was 27.3°F. Winds peaked at approximately 9.8 mph, and there was an 87% chance of precipitation, accumulating to 0.33 inches throughout the day. Conditions were predominantly marked by slight rain.
Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures to drop to a low of 44.8°F. Winds are expected to be slightly lower, with speeds up to 8.6 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation under mostly overcast skies.
Residents should anticipate cooler and damp conditions to continue through the evening, making it advisable to be prepared for potential rainfall.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|52°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|42°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|38°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|29°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|54°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|49°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
