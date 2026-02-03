Tuesday, February 3, 2026
2/3/26: Overcast Morning at 29°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later with Highs to 56

2/3/26: Overcast Morning at 29°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later with Highs to 56

Source Staff
At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 28.8°F with an overcast sky and calm winds at 4.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 56.1°F. However, the change in weather will bring moderate rain, with the chance of precipitation increasing to 87% and an anticipated total of 0.33 inches of rain. Wind speeds are also predicted to increase, peaking at 12.4 mph.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 43.9°F. Light drizzle is expected with a 61% chance of precipitation. Wind conditions will remain relatively steady, with speeds reaching up to 11.1 mph.

Residents should prepare for wet conditions today and carry appropriate rain gear if venturing outdoors.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
27°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
87% chance · 0.33 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 56°F 27°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 38°F 26°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 42°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

