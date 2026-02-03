2/3/26: Overcast Morning at 29°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later with Highs to 56

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 28.8°F with an overcast sky and calm winds at 4.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 56.1°F. However, the change in weather will bring moderate rain, with the chance of precipitation increasing to 87% and an anticipated total of 0.33 inches of rain. Wind speeds are also predicted to increase, peaking at 12.4 mph.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 43.9°F. Light drizzle is expected with a 61% chance of precipitation. Wind conditions will remain relatively steady, with speeds reaching up to 11.1 mph.

Residents should prepare for wet conditions today and carry appropriate rain gear if venturing outdoors.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 27°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 87% chance · 0.33 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 56°F 27°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 38°F 26°F Fog Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast Friday 54°F 28°F Partly cloudy Saturday 42°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 30°F Overcast Monday 52°F 36°F Overcast

