2/3/26: Overcast Morning at 29°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later with Highs to 56

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 28.8°F with an overcast sky and calm winds at 4.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far this morning.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a high of 56.1°F. However, the change in weather will bring moderate rain, with the chance of precipitation increasing to 87% and an anticipated total of 0.33 inches of rain. Wind speeds are also predicted to increase, peaking at 12.4 mph.
Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 43.9°F. Light drizzle is expected with a 61% chance of precipitation. Wind conditions will remain relatively steady, with speeds reaching up to 11.1 mph.
Residents should prepare for wet conditions today and carry appropriate rain gear if venturing outdoors.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|56°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|38°F
|26°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|38°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|28°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|42°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
