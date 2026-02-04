2/3/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 46°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 46.2°F with overcast skies and a light breeze moving at 3.8 mph. There has been no precipitation noted at this time.
Earlier today, the high reached 52.2°F after a low of 27.3°F in the morning. Moderate rain was observed, tallying a total of 0.32 inches of precipitation, aligning with the day’s high chance of rain at 91%. Wind speeds peaked at 9.8 mph.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 45.1°F. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation will decrease to 44%, with winds calming to up to 6 mph. Conditions are anticipated to remain relatively stable without any significant weather changes or warnings in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|52°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|44°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|32°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|54°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|39°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
