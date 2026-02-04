Tuesday, February 3, 2026
2/3/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 46°F

2/3/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 46°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 46.2°F with overcast skies and a light breeze moving at 3.8 mph. There has been no precipitation noted at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 52.2°F after a low of 27.3°F in the morning. Moderate rain was observed, tallying a total of 0.32 inches of precipitation, aligning with the day’s high chance of rain at 91%. Wind speeds peaked at 9.8 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 45.1°F. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation will decrease to 44%, with winds calming to up to 6 mph. Conditions are anticipated to remain relatively stable without any significant weather changes or warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
27°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
91% chance · 0.32 in
Now
46°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 52°F 27°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 44°F 29°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 32°F 27°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 41°F 27°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 39°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

