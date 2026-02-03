2/3/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, 47°F with Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 52.2°F and a low of 27.3°F. Despite a 91% chance of precipitation, total rainfall amounted to 0.35 inches, accompanied by moderate rain. Winds reached up to 10.2 mph during the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 43.5°F with continued overcast skies. Winds will persist at speeds up to 7.8 mph. There is a 56% chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures tonight and possible light precipitation. Keep warm and consider indoor activities as the weather may not be favorable for extensive outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 27°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 91% chance · 0.35 in Now 47°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 5:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 52°F 27°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 42°F 28°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 38°F 21°F Drizzle: light Friday 53°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 41°F 27°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 28°F Overcast Monday 56°F 39°F Overcast

