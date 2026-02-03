Tuesday, February 3, 2026
2/3/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, 47°F with Moderate Rain Earlier Today

2/3/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, 47°F with Moderate Rain Earlier Today

Source Staff
At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 52.2°F and a low of 27.3°F. Despite a 91% chance of precipitation, total rainfall amounted to 0.35 inches, accompanied by moderate rain. Winds reached up to 10.2 mph during the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 43.5°F with continued overcast skies. Winds will persist at speeds up to 7.8 mph. There is a 56% chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures tonight and possible light precipitation. Keep warm and consider indoor activities as the weather may not be favorable for extensive outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
27°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
91% chance · 0.35 in
Now
47°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 52°F 27°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 42°F 28°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 38°F 21°F Drizzle: light
Friday 53°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 41°F 27°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 39°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

