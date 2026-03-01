2/28/26: Evening Clear, Cool at 53°F After Peak of 74.5°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by clear conditions with a temperature of 53.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 5.2 mph, with no precipitation reported. The sky remains mostly clear as the night progresses.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 74.5°F and a low of 33.1°F, with overcast conditions prevailing. Wind speeds reached up to 7 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, resulting in no rainfall.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 52.2°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace with speeds up to 5.7 mph. The sky will remain mainly clear, and once again, the precipitation probability stands at a minimal 1%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect another tranquil night with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 33°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 5:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 47°F Overcast Monday 71°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 69°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 73°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email