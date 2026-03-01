2/28/26: Evening Clear, Cool at 53°F After Peak of 74.5°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by clear conditions with a temperature of 53.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 5.2 mph, with no precipitation reported. The sky remains mostly clear as the night progresses.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 74.5°F and a low of 33.1°F, with overcast conditions prevailing. Wind speeds reached up to 7 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, resulting in no rainfall.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 52.2°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace with speeds up to 5.7 mph. The sky will remain mainly clear, and once again, the precipitation probability stands at a minimal 1%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect another tranquil night with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|74°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|69°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|73°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
