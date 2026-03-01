Saturday, February 28, 2026
2/28/26: Evening Clear, Cool at 53°F After Peak of 74.5°F

2/28/26: Evening Clear, Cool at 53°F After Peak of 74.5°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by clear conditions with a temperature of 53.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 5.2 mph, with no precipitation reported. The sky remains mostly clear as the night progresses.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 74.5°F and a low of 33.1°F, with overcast conditions prevailing. Wind speeds reached up to 7 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%, resulting in no rainfall.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 52.2°F. Winds will continue at a similar pace with speeds up to 5.7 mph. The sky will remain mainly clear, and once again, the precipitation probability stands at a minimal 1%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect another tranquil night with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
33°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
5:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 69°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 73°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

