Saturday, February 28, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/28/26: Clear Skies and Warm Evening at 67.6, Low 53.1 Tonight

2/28/26: Clear Skies and Warm Evening at 67.6, Low 53.1 Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
18

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 67.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at a gentle pace of 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 74.5°F, while the overnight low dropped to 33.1°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day, with maximum wind speeds hitting 7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained notably low at just 1%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures forecasted to fall to an overnight low of 53.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, staying around 5.5 mph, and the precipitation probability continues to stay at a minimal 1%.

Residents should enjoy a calm and pleasant evening ahead with stable weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
33°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
5:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 73°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×