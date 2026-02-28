2/28/26: Clear Skies and Warm Evening at 67.6, Low 53.1 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 67.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at a gentle pace of 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 74.5°F, while the overnight low dropped to 33.1°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day, with maximum wind speeds hitting 7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained notably low at just 1%.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures forecasted to fall to an overnight low of 53.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, staying around 5.5 mph, and the precipitation probability continues to stay at a minimal 1%.
Residents should enjoy a calm and pleasant evening ahead with stable weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|74°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|69°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|73°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
