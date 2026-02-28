2/28/26: Clear Skies and Warm Evening at 67.6, Low 53.1 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 67.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at a gentle pace of 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 74.5°F, while the overnight low dropped to 33.1°F. Conditions were overcast throughout the day, with maximum wind speeds hitting 7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained notably low at just 1%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures forecasted to fall to an overnight low of 53.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, staying around 5.5 mph, and the precipitation probability continues to stay at a minimal 1%.

Residents should enjoy a calm and pleasant evening ahead with stable weather conditions.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 33°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 5:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast Monday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 69°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 73°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast

