2/27/26: Clear Sky and High of 63.5 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.5°F and wind speeds reaching 6.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 63.5°F, matching the current reading, with a low this morning of 37.2°F. Skies have been mostly overcast throughout the day, but clearer conditions prevailed by the afternoon. The wind has been relatively mild with gusts up to 7.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with a low temperature of 43.3°F. Winds are expected to be lighter, up to 5.5 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions for the rest of the day into the night.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 37°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 5:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast Monday 53°F 42°F Rain: slight Tuesday 65°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light

