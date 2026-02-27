Friday, February 27, 2026
2/27/26: Clear Sky and High of 63.5 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 63.5°F and wind speeds reaching 6.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 63.5°F, matching the current reading, with a low this morning of 37.2°F. Skies have been mostly overcast throughout the day, but clearer conditions prevailed by the afternoon. The wind has been relatively mild with gusts up to 7.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with a low temperature of 43.3°F. Winds are expected to be lighter, up to 5.5 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions for the rest of the day into the night.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
37°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
5:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 42°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

