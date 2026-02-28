2/27/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 46.6, Calm Evening in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 46.6°F. The wind is currently blowing at a gentle pace of 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 66°F and a low of 37.2°F. The sky was overcast throughout much of the day, with winds reaching up to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation was notably low at only 1%, and indeed, no rainfall occurred.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will remain mild, with speeds forecasted to reach up to 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance throughout the night.

Residents can expect a tranquil night ahead with no significant changes in weather conditions or any weather-related advisories to be concerned about.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 37°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 5:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 66°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 40°F Overcast Sunday 59°F 48°F Overcast Monday 54°F 45°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 62°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 72°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light

