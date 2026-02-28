Friday, February 27, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/27/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 46.6, Calm Evening in Rutherford County

2/27/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 46.6, Calm Evening in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
31

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 46.6°F. The wind is currently blowing at a gentle pace of 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 66°F and a low of 37.2°F. The sky was overcast throughout much of the day, with winds reaching up to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation was notably low at only 1%, and indeed, no rainfall occurred.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will remain mild, with speeds forecasted to reach up to 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance throughout the night.

Residents can expect a tranquil night ahead with no significant changes in weather conditions or any weather-related advisories to be concerned about.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
37°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
5:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 66°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 40°F Overcast
Sunday 59°F 48°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 45°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 62°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×