2/27/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 46.6, Calm Evening in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 46.6°F. The wind is currently blowing at a gentle pace of 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 66°F and a low of 37.2°F. The sky was overcast throughout much of the day, with winds reaching up to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation was notably low at only 1%, and indeed, no rainfall occurred.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 44.8°F. Winds will remain mild, with speeds forecasted to reach up to 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance throughout the night.
Residents can expect a tranquil night ahead with no significant changes in weather conditions or any weather-related advisories to be concerned about.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|66°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|59°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|45°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|62°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|72°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
