2/27/26: Clear Sky and 59.7, High Today 66 After a Cool Morning

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.7°F. The wind is mild at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66°F with a low of 37.2°F. The sky was mostly overcast throughout the day, however, no significant precipitation was recorded, and the chance of precipitation remained at a low 1%.
Tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky continuing through the evening. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 45.3°F with winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 5.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Residents can enjoy the clear evening, ideal for outdoor activities or night-time events as the weather remains calm and dry. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|66°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|61°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
