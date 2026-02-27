Friday, February 27, 2026
2/27/26: Clear Sky and 59.7, High Today 66 After a Cool Morning

2/27/26: Clear Sky and 59.7, High Today 66 After a Cool Morning

By
Source Staff
-
0
23

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.7°F. The wind is mild at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66°F with a low of 37.2°F. The sky was mostly overcast throughout the day, however, no significant precipitation was recorded, and the chance of precipitation remained at a low 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky continuing through the evening. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 45.3°F with winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 5.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can enjoy the clear evening, ideal for outdoor activities or night-time events as the weather remains calm and dry. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
37°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
5:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 66°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 39°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

