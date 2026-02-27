2/26/26: Overcast Evening and Chilly at 47°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 47.5°F. Winds are mild at 5 mph and there is no precipitation at the moment.

Earlier today, the high reached 56.5°F while the low was around 45.9°F. Conditions have included slight rain with the total rainfall measuring 0.18 inches. Despite an 85% chance of precipitation estimated, the rainfall has been limited.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with the temperature maintaining at a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, up to 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Residents can expect a calmer night with clearer skies as the overcast conditions subside.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 85% chance · 0.18 in Now 47°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:19am Sunset 5:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 56°F 46°F Rain: slight Friday 62°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 38°F Clear sky Sunday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: light Monday 49°F 42°F Rain: slight Tuesday 60°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 68°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

