2/26/26: Overcast Evening and Chilly at 47°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 47.5°F. Winds are mild at 5 mph and there is no precipitation at the moment.
Earlier today, the high reached 56.5°F while the low was around 45.9°F. Conditions have included slight rain with the total rainfall measuring 0.18 inches. Despite an 85% chance of precipitation estimated, the rainfall has been limited.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with the temperature maintaining at a low of 45.9°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, up to 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.
Residents can expect a calmer night with clearer skies as the overcast conditions subside.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|56°F
|46°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|62°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|69°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|63°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|49°F
|42°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|60°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|68°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
