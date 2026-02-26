2/26/26: Overcast and 54.5°F, Slight Rain Earlier, Clearing Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 54.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 5.9 mph, with no precipitation currently being reported.

Today, Rutherford County experienced a high of 55.2°F and a low of 45.3°F. Although today’s winds reached up to 9.5 mph, conditions remained calm with slight rain earlier. There was an 85% chance of precipitation, with a total rainfall of 0.18 inches recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather will clear up with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 45.3°F, with winds slowing to a peak of 6.1 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the evening.

Residents can expect a cooler and dry evening as the skies clear, making for a serene night in Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 45°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 85% chance · 0.18 in Now 55°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:19am Sunset 5:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 45°F Rain: slight Friday 61°F 39°F Fog Saturday 68°F 37°F Mainly clear Sunday 60°F 46°F Overcast Monday 52°F 40°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 51°F 42°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 67°F 47°F Overcast

