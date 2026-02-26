2/26/26: Overcast and 54.5°F, Slight Rain Earlier, Clearing Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 54.5°F. Winds are light, blowing at 5.9 mph, with no precipitation currently being reported.
Today, Rutherford County experienced a high of 55.2°F and a low of 45.3°F. Although today’s winds reached up to 9.5 mph, conditions remained calm with slight rain earlier. There was an 85% chance of precipitation, with a total rainfall of 0.18 inches recorded.
Looking ahead to tonight, the weather will clear up with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 45.3°F, with winds slowing to a peak of 6.1 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the evening.
Residents can expect a cooler and dry evening as the skies clear, making for a serene night in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|55°F
|45°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|61°F
|39°F
|Fog
|Saturday
|68°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|60°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|40°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|51°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|67°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
