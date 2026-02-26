2/26/26: Light Drizzle and 54°F in Rutherford County, Slight Rain Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 54.5°F and a wind speed of 5.5 mph. Currently, there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 58.6°F and drop to a low of 46.6°F tonight. Winds throughout the day could reach speeds up to 10.9 mph. There is an 85% chance of rain with a predicted total precipitation of 0.2 inches, indicating slight rain throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather will shift as skies remain overcast, but precipitation chances will drop to 0%. The wind is also expected to decrease, maintaining speeds of up to 5.9 mph. Tonight’s low will be around 46.6°F.
Residents should prepare for damp conditions and carry umbrellas due to the high chance of rain throughout the day. Evening commuters will experience drier conditions, though the overcast skies will persist.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|59°F
|47°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|62°F
|40°F
|Fog
|Saturday
|68°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|57°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|46°F
|39°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|51°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
