2/26/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 52.7

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.7°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the highest temperature reached 56.5°F with lighter winds peaking at 9.5 mph. Despite the 85% chance of precipitation predicted, only a slight rain occurred contributing to a total of 0.18 inches of rainfall.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted to be 47.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, staying around 5.5 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a peaceful evening under clear skies with consistent cool weather conditions throughout the night.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 47°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 85% chance · 0.18 in Now 53°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:19am Sunset 5:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 56°F 47°F Rain: slight Friday 61°F 39°F Clear sky Saturday 67°F 37°F Mainly clear Sunday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: light Monday 49°F 42°F Rain: slight Tuesday 60°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 68°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email