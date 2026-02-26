2/26/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 52.7

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.7°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Today, the highest temperature reached 56.5°F with lighter winds peaking at 9.5 mph. Despite the 85% chance of precipitation predicted, only a slight rain occurred contributing to a total of 0.18 inches of rainfall.
Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted to be 47.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, staying around 5.5 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.
Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a peaceful evening under clear skies with consistent cool weather conditions throughout the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|56°F
|47°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|61°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|67°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|63°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|49°F
|42°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|60°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|68°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!