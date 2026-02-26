Thursday, February 26, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/26/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 52.7

2/26/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 52.7

By
Source Staff
-
0
27

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.7°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the highest temperature reached 56.5°F with lighter winds peaking at 9.5 mph. Despite the 85% chance of precipitation predicted, only a slight rain occurred contributing to a total of 0.18 inches of rainfall.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted to be 47.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, staying around 5.5 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a peaceful evening under clear skies with consistent cool weather conditions throughout the night.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
47°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
85% chance · 0.18 in
Now
53°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:19am
Sunset
5:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 56°F 47°F Rain: slight
Friday 61°F 39°F Clear sky
Saturday 67°F 37°F Mainly clear
Sunday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Monday 49°F 42°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 60°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 68°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×