Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Home Weather 2/25/26: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, 55°F, Overcast in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
33
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.28 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

There is a Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation expected, with around 1.28 inches of rain predicted over the next 24 hours. Currently, at 5:30 PM, the county is experiencing overcast conditions, with a temperature of 55.2°F and winds blowing at 8.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.3°F and a low of 48°F. Winds peaked at 15.6 mph. Despite the 87% chance of rain, the total precipitation amounted to only 0.14 inches, with only slight rain observed.

Tonight, residents can anticipate similar overcast conditions with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 52.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, sustaining up to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 87%.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions due to the severe weather alert in effect. Heavy rainfall could potentially lead to challenging conditions and disruptions.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
48°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
87% chance · 0.14 in
Now
55°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
5:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 60°F 48°F Rain: slight
Thursday 54°F 45°F Rain: heavy
Friday 62°F 37°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 68°F 43°F Clear sky
Sunday 63°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Monday 54°F 36°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 46°F 35°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

