2/25/26: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, 55°F, Overcast in Rutherford County

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.28 in in 24h)

There is a Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation expected, with around 1.28 inches of rain predicted over the next 24 hours. Currently, at 5:30 PM, the county is experiencing overcast conditions, with a temperature of 55.2°F and winds blowing at 8.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.3°F and a low of 48°F. Winds peaked at 15.6 mph. Despite the 87% chance of rain, the total precipitation amounted to only 0.14 inches, with only slight rain observed.

Tonight, residents can anticipate similar overcast conditions with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 52.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, sustaining up to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 87%.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions due to the severe weather alert in effect. Heavy rainfall could potentially lead to challenging conditions and disruptions.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 60°F 48°F Rain: slight Thursday 54°F 45°F Rain: heavy Friday 62°F 37°F Partly cloudy Saturday 68°F 43°F Clear sky Sunday 63°F 47°F Drizzle: light Monday 54°F 36°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 46°F 35°F Drizzle: light

