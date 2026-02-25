2/25/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County, Heavy Rain Expected

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.1 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert for heavy precipitation is currently in effect for Rutherford County. As of 2:45 PM local time, the county is experiencing overcast skies with a temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are blowing from the west at 11.7 mph and no precipitation has been recorded at this instant.

Today reached a high of 60.3°F with winds accelerating up to 15.6 mph. Although rain has been slight, there is a 77% chance of continued precipitation, accumulating to a total of 0.2 inches for the day. Tonight, residents should expect cooler temperatures, dropping to a low of 53.1°F, with lighter winds around 8.3 mph and an ongoing chance of light drizzle adding to the wet conditions.

Residents are urged to stay alert to the severe weather conditions, as the forecast anticipates heavy rainfall approximately 1.1 inches over the next 24 hours. This could lead to hazardous conditions, and all should follow updates and advisories issued by local weather services. Stay prepared for potential impacts from the predicted heavy precipitation.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 48°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 77% chance · 0.2 in Now 60°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 5:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 60°F 48°F Rain: slight Thursday 54°F 45°F Rain: heavy Friday 62°F 37°F Partly cloudy Saturday 68°F 43°F Clear sky Sunday 63°F 47°F Drizzle: light Monday 54°F 36°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 46°F 35°F Drizzle: light

