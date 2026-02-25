Wednesday, February 25, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/25/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 48°F, Drizzle Expected

2/25/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 48°F, Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
21

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 47.7°F with an overcast sky. Winds are brisk at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 65.5°F and a low of 47.3°F with winds potentially reaching up to 17 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 83%, with an expected total of 0.02 inches of light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 56.8°F, with wind speeds somewhat decreasing to a maximum of 13.4 mph. The chance of light drizzle remains consistent with an 83% probability of precipitation tonight as well.

Residents should prepare for a damp day and evening, possibly necessitating light rain gear for outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
47°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
83% chance · 0.02 in
Now
48°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
5:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 62°F 47°F Rain: heavy
Friday 61°F 39°F Clear sky
Saturday 67°F 43°F Clear sky
Sunday 69°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 53°F 39°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×