2/25/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 48°F, Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 47.7°F with an overcast sky. Winds are brisk at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 65.5°F and a low of 47.3°F with winds potentially reaching up to 17 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 83%, with an expected total of 0.02 inches of light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 56.8°F, with wind speeds somewhat decreasing to a maximum of 13.4 mph. The chance of light drizzle remains consistent with an 83% probability of precipitation tonight as well.

Residents should prepare for a damp day and evening, possibly necessitating light rain gear for outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 47°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 83% chance · 0.02 in Now 48°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 5:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light Thursday 62°F 47°F Rain: heavy Friday 61°F 39°F Clear sky Saturday 67°F 43°F Clear sky Sunday 69°F 47°F Overcast Monday 60°F 40°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 53°F 39°F Drizzle: light

