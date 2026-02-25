2/25/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford, 48°F, Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 47.7°F with an overcast sky. Winds are brisk at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 65.5°F and a low of 47.3°F with winds potentially reaching up to 17 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 83%, with an expected total of 0.02 inches of light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase to a low of 56.8°F, with wind speeds somewhat decreasing to a maximum of 13.4 mph. The chance of light drizzle remains consistent with an 83% probability of precipitation tonight as well.
Residents should prepare for a damp day and evening, possibly necessitating light rain gear for outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|62°F
|47°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|61°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|67°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|69°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|53°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
