2/25/26: Light Drizzle and 52°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 52°F and wind speeds around 7.5 mph. No significant precipitation has been recorded so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.3°F and a low of 48°F, with wind gusts peaking at 15.6 mph. The chance of precipitation was 73%, with a total of 0.03 inches of rain, primarily light drizzle, reported throughout the day.

For the remainder of the night, the forecast expects conditions to continue with light drizzle. Temperatures are anticipated to drop slightly to a low of 51.1°F. The wind will calm to speeds up to 5.7 mph and the probability of precipitation remains at 73%.

Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions and prepare for intermittent drizzle if planning any late-night or early morning outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 48°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 73% chance · 0.03 in Now 52°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 5:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 60°F 48°F Drizzle: light Thursday 58°F 43°F Rain: moderate Friday 58°F 38°F Clear sky Saturday 67°F 43°F Clear sky Sunday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light Monday 60°F 36°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 46°F 36°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email