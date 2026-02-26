2/25/26: Light Drizzle and 52°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 52°F and wind speeds around 7.5 mph. No significant precipitation has been recorded so far.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.3°F and a low of 48°F, with wind gusts peaking at 15.6 mph. The chance of precipitation was 73%, with a total of 0.03 inches of rain, primarily light drizzle, reported throughout the day.
For the remainder of the night, the forecast expects conditions to continue with light drizzle. Temperatures are anticipated to drop slightly to a low of 51.1°F. The wind will calm to speeds up to 5.7 mph and the probability of precipitation remains at 73%.
Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions and prepare for intermittent drizzle if planning any late-night or early morning outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|60°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|58°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|58°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|67°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|62°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|60°F
|36°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|46°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
