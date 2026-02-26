Wednesday, February 25, 2026
2/25/26: Light Drizzle and 52°F in Rutherford County Tonight

2/25/26: Light Drizzle and 52°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle with a temperature of 52°F and wind speeds around 7.5 mph. No significant precipitation has been recorded so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.3°F and a low of 48°F, with wind gusts peaking at 15.6 mph. The chance of precipitation was 73%, with a total of 0.03 inches of rain, primarily light drizzle, reported throughout the day.

For the remainder of the night, the forecast expects conditions to continue with light drizzle. Temperatures are anticipated to drop slightly to a low of 51.1°F. The wind will calm to speeds up to 5.7 mph and the probability of precipitation remains at 73%.

Residents should anticipate similar weather conditions and prepare for intermittent drizzle if planning any late-night or early morning outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
48°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
73% chance · 0.03 in
Now
52°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
5:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 60°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 58°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Friday 58°F 38°F Clear sky
Saturday 67°F 43°F Clear sky
Sunday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Monday 60°F 36°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 46°F 36°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

